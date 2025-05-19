Teague Conrad Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to announce that Teague Conrad has been chosen as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending May 18, 2025.

The right-hander from Schaumburg toed the rubber against the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Thursday night, and vexed the home team at Trustmark Park by pitching an absolute gem. He allowed two singles in the first three innings, but erased both on double-play ground balls, and after the second such play to end the third inning, retired the next 14 batters that he faced.

The second-year Grizzlie also did so in a hyper-efficient manner, facing the minimum number of batters possible through seven and two-thirds innings, and entering his eighth inning of work with only 63 pitches thrown, 47 of which were strikes. He ended up allowing just a single unearned run over a league-high eight innings to get the win, tossing 58 of his 86 pitches for strikes, and striking out five Mud Monsters batters as Gateway recorded a road sweep.

The award is Conrad's first Pitcher of the Week honor in his Grizzlies career. Last season, he was one of the top rookie starters in the Frontier League, going 7-4 with a 3.29 ERA along with 90 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings. He originally joined the Grizzlies out of the Frontier League Draft in 2024 as their second-round pick.

Now 7-2 and winners of three straight series to begin 2025, the Grizzlies embark on a six-game road trip this week, beginning Tuesday, May 20, in Florence, Kentucky against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch at Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:42 p.m. CT.







