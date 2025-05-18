Grizzlies Bash Aigles to Win Weekend Series

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - After getting shut out on Saturday night, the Gateway Grizzlies broke out their bats in a big way on Sunday afternoon, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, and continuing to pile on offense the rest of the game in a 21-2 rout of the Trois-Rivičres Aigles at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

The game started off rough right away for Trois-Rivičres left-hander Nathan Landry (0-1), who hit Gabe Holt leading off the bottom of the first and walked both Victor Castillo and D.J. Stewart before Ross Friedrick tucked an automatic double inside the first base bag to make the score 2-0.

Two batters later, with still no outs, Dale Thomas' RBI single made it a 3-0 game, and after a passed ball increased the Gateway lead to 4-0, Mark Shallenberger smacked a two-run double down the right field line, making it 6-0 and chasing Landry from the contest. Gateway wasn't done, either, as the next three batters all reached base against Ethan Petric out of the Trois-Rivičres bullpen, culminating in a two-run single by Castillo to cap the eight-run frame and put the Grizzlies up 8-0.

The onslaught would continue the rest of the afternoon against the Aigles' pitching staff- in the third inning Stewart slammed a three-run home run to left field to make the score 11-0, and in the fourth inning, RBI hits by Holt and Friedrick alongside an RBI fielder's choice by Stewart put Gateway ahead 15-0.

John Montes hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the fifth to get Trois-Rivičres on the board and make the score 15-2, but those were the only runs Sam Rochard (2-0) allowed over five innings in his first professional start, with the rookie striking out seven batters to keep the Aigles at bay.

The Grizzlies would then pile on in the late innings thanks to the long ball- Shallenberger hit his first pro home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Cole Brannen smashed his second homer of the series in the sixth. With the score 17-2 after the two solo shots, Gateway would score four more times on a pair of two-run homers against Adam Wibert in the seventh off the bats of Castillo and Brannen, accounting for the final margin.

Every single starter for the Grizzlies scored at least one run in the blowout, and seven of the nine starters finished with at least one RBI. Holt led the charge from the leadoff spot by getting on base six times, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, with Castillo both scoring and driving in four runs in a 2-for-4 game. Stewart finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs, and Friedrick went 3-for-6 with four more runs batten in. Brannen's 3-for-5 contest with three runs and three RBIs also contained his second-career multi-homer game, and Shallenberger finished 2-for-5 with three runs driven in as Gateway emphatically took the home series.

Now 7-2 and winners of three straight series to begin 2025, the Grizzlies embark on a six-game road trip this week, beginning Tuesday, May 20, in Florence, Kentucky against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch at Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:42 p.m. CT.







