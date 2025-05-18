Washington Explodes Despite Hrustich's Heroics

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell in the series finale to the Washington Wild Things in a 19-9 massacre. With the loss, Florence dropped their second series of the season.

The highlight of the day was Stephen Hrustich breaking out in a big way with three home runs totaling a season-high eight RBIs. Hrustich found his first homer of the season in the fifth with a two-run shot, but he didn't stop there. He followed up with another two-run blast and closed the day out with a three-run moonshot in the 9th. The Michigan alum finished the evening with a 4-for-5 line, accumulating a team-high 13 total bases.

The troubles on the pitching side started with RHP Matt Fernandez who wasn't missing bats in his second start of the season, delivering a final line of 2.1 innings pitched and allowing 12 hits and 12 runs (ten earned). Eli Majick followed and looked much better in this outing than his previous two, tossing two scoreless before seeing his line inflate due to a grand slam in the sixth. Florence's pitching ended the game allowing a total of 19 runs on a whopping 22 hits.

The rest of the Florence offense was still serviceable seeing multi-hit games from rookies Brendan Bobo and Hector Nieves. Blaze O'Saben continued his tear at the plate, knocking in an RBI with his first triple of the season and adding three runs scored.

The Y'alls will return to Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday and welcome in the Gateway Grizzlies for the first time in 2025. Florence will send out RHP Shaun Gamelin for his third start of the season, while Gateway opposes with Gage Vailes. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM on a $2 Tuesday at Thomas More Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.