Barker and the Bats Stymie Bird Dawgs in Finale

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (3-5) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (2-5) 7-1.

The Jackals got on the board early with two RBI-groundouts from Miguel Gomez and Arbert Cipion in the first inning, making it 2-0. In the second, Bryson Parks blasted a two-run home run, his first of the campaign, which gave New Jersey a 4-0 lead. Parks went 4-4 and finished a triple-shy of the cycle. In the third, Gomez tacked on with a solo home run, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 5-0.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the fourth with a solo home run of their own, off the bat of Stephen DiTomaso, making it 5-1.

In the sixth, the Jackals tacked on another courtesy of a Ryan Ford sacrifice-fly, extending their lead to 6-1. Their last run of the day came on Gomez' third RBI of the day, a single that drove in Parks.

Jackals starter, Alex Barker (1-0), lasted six innings, giving up one run on one hit. He struck out four. He was relieved by David Tiburcio who tossed a scoreless seventh with one strikeout. Nicholas Trabacchi followed by putting up zeroes in the eighth and ninth.

For Down East, Drew Durst (0-2) threw four and a third innings, surrendering five runs on five hits. He also struck out four.

