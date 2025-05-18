Barker and the Bats Stymie Bird Dawgs in Finale
May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (3-5) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (2-5) 7-1.
The Jackals got on the board early with two RBI-groundouts from Miguel Gomez and Arbert Cipion in the first inning, making it 2-0. In the second, Bryson Parks blasted a two-run home run, his first of the campaign, which gave New Jersey a 4-0 lead. Parks went 4-4 and finished a triple-shy of the cycle. In the third, Gomez tacked on with a solo home run, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 5-0.
The Bird Dawgs responded in the fourth with a solo home run of their own, off the bat of Stephen DiTomaso, making it 5-1.
In the sixth, the Jackals tacked on another courtesy of a Ryan Ford sacrifice-fly, extending their lead to 6-1. Their last run of the day came on Gomez' third RBI of the day, a single that drove in Parks.
Jackals starter, Alex Barker (1-0), lasted six innings, giving up one run on one hit. He struck out four. He was relieved by David Tiburcio who tossed a scoreless seventh with one strikeout. Nicholas Trabacchi followed by putting up zeroes in the eighth and ninth.
For Down East, Drew Durst (0-2) threw four and a third innings, surrendering five runs on five hits. He also struck out four.
The Jackals are back in action Tuesday night at Ottawa Stadium against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm EST.
