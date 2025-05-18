Devers, Monster Pen Secure First Sweep, Winning Homestand

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters held off a late push from the Evansville Otters to secure a 4-3 victory in a tightly contested matchup on Sunday in front of 1,261 fans at Trustmark Park.

The Monsters jumped out to an early lead, plating two runs in the first inning. Center fielder Brandon Skinner set the tone atop the order, scoring twice and swiping three bases to keep the pressure on the Otters' defense. Evansville answered with a three-run second inning, highlighted by RBI singles from shortstop Alain Camou and left fielder Kellen Taylor, giving the Otters a brief 3-2 advantage.

The Mud Monsters reclaimed the lead in the fifth, capitalizing on a combination of timely hits and Evansville miscues. Skinner drove in the tying run, and a defensive error helped Mississippi push across the go-ahead score. That would prove to be enough, as the Mud Monsters' bullpen locked down the win.

Mississippi starter Luis Devers (1-1) earned the win, working five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five. The bullpen trio of Michael Reed, Chris Barraza, and Sergio Sanchez combined for four shutout innings, with Sanchez adding to his save Saturday (the first in club history) by striking out the side in the ninth.

Evansville's C.J. Backer (0-1) took the loss, surrendering four runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings. The Otters' bullpen was effective, allowing just two hits and no runs over the final 3.2 frames, but the offense could not break through against Mud Monster relievers.

The win concluded a three-game sweep of Evansville; the first series sweep in club history. Sunday's game concluded the first home stand in Mud Monster history on a winning note, going 4-3.

The Monsters are in third place in the West Division of the Frontier League's Midwest Conference, 2 games behind the Gateway Grizzlies. Evansville falls to 3-6.

The club departs Mississippi to battle the Down East Bird Dogs in a six-game set that begins Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina.

Rodney Theophile, James Boeree, and Brandon Williams are scheduled to start the first three games of the series on the mound for Mississippi.

For a schedule of games, events, promotions, tickets, and more, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.