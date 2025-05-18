'Cats Drop Series Finale to Miners

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-2) fell to the Sussex County Miners (7-3) 5-3 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Sussex County got on the board in the first. Gabriel Maciel homered off Easton Klein to provide the Miners with a 1-0 lead.

Sussex County added in the second. Gionti Turner singled, and was moved over to third on a single from Keenan O'Brien. Jordan Smith lifted a sac fly to pull the Miners ahead, 2-0.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the second. Ian Walters clobbered his third homer in as many days, this time against Mike Reagan, which cut the deficit to 2-1.

Will Zimmerman led off the top of the third with a single. Hunter D'Amato laid down a sac bunt, and Zimmerman advanced to third after a groundout from Maciel. Sean Roby Jr. singled in a run to give Sussex County a 3-1 advantage.

Turner walked and stole second in the fourth inning. Smith drove in Turner with a double to make it a 4-1 game.

D'Amato singled and swiped second to begin the fifth. Maciel singled, and D'Amato went to third. Roby Jr. hit into a double play, scoring D'Amato to make it a 5-1 affair.

Tri-City countered in the seventh. The 'Cats loaded the bases courtesy of a leadoff walk from Miguel Usech and back-to-back singles from Josue Urdaneta and Josh Leslie. Dylan Broderick capitalized with a two-run single against Billy Parsons, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Parsons then tossed a scoreless eighth. Tyler Luneke retired the side in the ninth, striking out one for his first save of the year.

Reagan (2-0) earned the win. He pitched six frames, giving up a run on four hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Klein (1-1) received the loss, but gave the 'Cats some length with six innings. Caden O'Brien and Luke Trueman combined for three shutout frames in relief.

Tri-City starts a six-game road trip on Tuesday, May 20th. The 'Cats open a three-game series against the Brockton Rox at Campenelli Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 5 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Mike Reagan (2-0)

L: Easton Klein (1-1)

S: Tyler Luneke (1)

Time of Game: 2:12

Attendance: 1,501

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns "The Joe" to kick off a six-game homestand from May 27th to June 1st. On Tuesday, May 27th, the 'Cats take on the Down East Bird Dawgs. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Card Strip Giveaway presented by NYS Office of Mental Health. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start.







