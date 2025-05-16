Hometown Hero Reinisch Leads Charge in Fourth Consecutive Win

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-1) collected their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Sussex County Miners (6-2) 4-3 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium..

Tri-City flexed its muscles in the second. Amani Larry started the frame with a single against Jackson Balzan. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters launched back-to-back jacks for their first home runs of the season. Miguel Useche then doubled, and moved to third after a groundout from Julian Boyd. Josh Leslie hit a sac fly to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Sussex County got on the board in the fourth. Hunter D'Amato cut the deficit to 4-1 with a solo homer against Stephen Still.

The Miners added in the sixth. Wes Albert walked D'Amato before Sean Roby Jr. drilled a two-run blast to make it a 4-3 game. Albert turned in a scoreless seventh, and Caden O'Brien blanked Sussex County in the eighth. Gino Sabatine entered in the ninth, recording his first save, giving up one hit, and striking out one.

Still (1-1) earned the win. He tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits, and striking out four.

Balzan (0-1) received the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City will try to take the series victory over Sussex County tomorrow, Saturday, May 17 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3

W: Stephen Still (1-1)

L: Jackson Balzan (0-1)

S: Gino Sabatine (1)

Time of Game: 2:21

