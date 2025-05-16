Thunderbolts Bounce Back with Blowout Game Two Win

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts amassed season-highs of 15 runs and 18 hits as they bounced back from a game one loss for a 15-6 victory over the Québec Capitales in game two of a day-night doubleheader at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The scoring started in the second inning, when the Bolts sent 12 men to the plate and scored eight runs on six hits. Jalen Greer started the scoring with an RBI single and Jose Curpa broke it open with a two-run base hit. Dakota Kotowski pushed the lead to five runs on a base hit and Oscar Serratos broke it open with a two-run double that put the ThunderBolts (3-6) ahead 7-0. A David Maberry double capped the scoring for the inning.

The Bolts tacked on two more runs in the third, getting RBI hits from Cam Phelts and Michael Sandle and a Garrett Broussard home run in the fifth inning put the game out of reach at 11-0.

The Capitales (7-1) avoided the shutout with a run in the sixth, but the Bolts bounced right back with a Greer RBI double in the bottom of the frame. Kotowski brought home another run on a sacrifice fly and Curpa hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Windy City lead to 13 runs at 15-2.

Québec scored four runs in the ninth, including two on a home run from Justin Gideon, his third homer of the doubleheader, but the ThunderBolts held on for a comfortable nine-run victory.

Buddie Pindel (1-0) pitched six innings and allowed one run as he picked up the win. Harley Gollert (0-1) allowed ten runs (four earned) and took the loss.

The rubber match of the series is set for Saturday night with Jordan Goldmann (0-1, 18.00) making the start for the Bolts. It's Princess and Pirate Night at Ozinga Field, featuring a postgame fireworks display. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







