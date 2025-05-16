Wild Things Dropped in Opener, Four-Game Win Streak Snapped

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Florence and Washington traded run-scoring frames between innings three and five and it was the Y'alls getting the crooked numbers in a 10-7 victory over the Wild Things Friday to snap Washington's early-season, four-game win streak. Tyreque Reed and Andrew Czech both homered in the loss for Washington, their first and fourth homers of the season, respectively.

Washington plated the game's first run on an RBI single by Caleb McNeely in the third. It was the team's third-straight single in the inning and scored Robert Chayka, who had advanced to third on the second single by Willie Estrada. Florence scored an answer run in the bottom of the third on a Dalton Davis single.

On the first pitch of the fourth inning, Tyreque Reed hit a towering homer to left center to give Washington the lead back at 2-1, but it didn't last, as Florence got back-to-back homers in the home half, the first from Michael Quinones, a three-run shot, and the second from Eddie Javier Jr., a solo blast... his first of his career. The Wild Things fought back from down 5-2 to tie in the very next half inning. Singles by Chayka and McNeely with a walk to Estrada in between loaded the bases for Jeff Liquori, who roped the first pitch he saw to center for a two-run single. That made it 5-4, while the next batter Tyreque Reed lifted a sac fly to right to tie the game, scoring McNeely.

The wheels came off for Washington in the home fifth as Florence plated five runs on an RBI double by Zade Richardson, an RBI single by Craig Massey and a three-run long ball by Javier, making it 10-5. Ivan Oviedo suffered the loss and allowed seven hits and eight runs in four and change. Hector Garcia allowed the final two runs of that five-run fifth and then tossed a scoreless sixth.

Brent Francisco spun a scoreless seventh and Washington cut into the deficit in the eighth with Czech's homer, a two-run shot to right. Jake Carroll then put up a zero in the eighth but Washington couldn't muster much besides a baserunner in the ninth.

The middle game of the series goes down tomorrow evening at 6:36 at Thomas More Stadium. Marlon Perez will take the ball for Washington and be opposed by Michael Barker, who'll get the nod for the Y'alls.







