Ethan Wilder Selected as Frontier League Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Opening weekend in the Frontier League has passed and the league has named the recipients of the first weekly awards for playing ending at the conclusion of Sunday, May 11's games across the footprint. Washington shortstop Ethan Wilder has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week after leading the league in hits through the first four days of league play in 2025.

Wilder started his season 8-for-11 with three RBI, a double and a pair of walks this past weekend in Crestwood, Illinois, as the Wild Things kicked off their campaign taking one of three against the ThunderBolts. He also stole a base and scored twice during the series.

The second-year Wild Thing's season kicked off with a 3-for-5 effort on Opening Day Friday, a game that saw him double, score a run and drive in a run in a 9-8, 10-inning loss. He then managed to reach base twice in Saturday's shutout defeat, notching one of three Washington hits and walking once. Sunday, he tied a career high with four hits in the game, going 4-for-4 with a run scored, a walk and two RBI.

His eight hits are the most in the league, and, though an obviously small sample, his .727 batting average leads the league. The start to the year comes off a strong camp for Wilder, and, for that matter, a strong start to his pro career. The former Lander University standout also had a four-hit game last season on June 16, had a walk-off hit against Evansville July 10 and hit .285 overall with a homer, 27 RBI and seven other extra-base hits as a rookie. He swiped nine bags last season.

He played at Lander University and in 52 games in 2024 he scored 60 runs, had 20 doubles, laced four triples and belted six home runs in 255 plate appearances while he walked 35 times compared to 15 strikeouts in his final collegiate season. He was named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year and was a First Team All-Conference selection as well as NCBWA All-Region First Team with a slash line of .416/.506/.636. In four total seasons at Laner, he slashed .324/.406/.471 with 51 doubles, 11 triples, 11 homers and 142 RBI to go along with 36 stolen bases.

The new Frontier League Player of the Week and his teammates are back home for a short, three-game opening homestand that starts Tuesday against the Ottawa Titans for the home opener, presented by EQT with postgame fireworks and pregame ceremonies on tap. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.