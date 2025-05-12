We Waited Two Nights for This?

May 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - After back-to-back rainouts pushed their season opener back, the Boulders had their parade rained on by the Lake Erie Crushers, who swept Saturday night's doubleheader, 7-3 in 8 innings and 4-0.

The nightcap saw New York (0-2) flirt with the wrong kind of history, nearly getting no-hit for the first time, as Lake Erie RHP Brandyn Sittinger took a no-no into the bottom of the seventh inning before LF Zane Zurbrugg stroked a clean ground ball single up the middle with one out.

LHP Garrett Coe (0-1) went toe-to-toe with Sittinger, giving up just one run on two hits until 2B Davie Morgan slammed a solo homer to the left field bleachers in the top of the sixth. And the Crushers (2-0) crushed the hearts of Boulders fans everywhere when C Derek Vegas blooped a back-breaking two-run single into shallow right field off RHP Joe Miceli with two outs in the top of the seventh for the final margin.

Coincidentally, it was Vegas who delivered the key blow in Game One, with a tie-breaking pinch-hit RBI single off LHP PJ Labriola (0-1) which ignited a 5-run top of the eighth and capped Lake Erie's comeback from an early 2-0 deficit.

The Boulders scratched out single runs in the first two frames, with 2B Fritz Genther getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the first tally of the season before SS Austin Dennis smacked an RBI double to plate 3B Kevin Higgins, who'd drawn a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second.

New York returns to action on Tuesday night, May 13th, with the f irst of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch at Clover Stadium is scheduled for 7pm EDT.







