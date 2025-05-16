Javier's Big Game Fuels Florence in Home Opener

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, powered their way to a 10-7 win over the Washington Wild Things on a storm-filled Friday Night. Florence earned their second win of the season in their first game played at Thomas More Stadium in 2025.

The Y'alls sent their 2024 Pitcher of the Year, Jonaiker Villalobos, to the mound for his first start of the season. Villalobos looked excellent through the first 2.1 innings going seven-up-seven-down to start the ballgame. He faced some trouble in the third but escaped a few jams with timely double plays. Villa was lifted in the fifth inning finishing with a final line of four innings pitched, allowing five runs on nine hits.

RHP Connor Mackay relieved him and fired two shutout innings in relief en route to victory. Jett Lodes allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three batters to pick up his second save of the season.

The offense was powered by two rookies, Eddie Javier Jr. and Michael Quinones. The duo blasted back-to-back home runs in a four-run fourth inning. A three-run shot for Quinones and a solo missile from Javier marked the first professional homers for both rookies. Javier Jr. added another three-run shot in the five-run fifth inning, finishing with a 2-for-3 night with four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Y'alls also saw multi-hit nights from Stephen Hrustich, Zade Richardson, and Quinones. Florence finished with a season-high 13 hits.

Florence returns to action tomorrow looking for their first series win of the season in game two against Washington. LHP Michael Barker draws his first start of the season and is opposed by the Wild Things southpaw, Marlon Perez. First pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2025

