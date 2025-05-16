Huey Magoo's Joins the Swamp at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. - Get your dipping sauces ready and your napkins stacked-because chicken just got promoted to the big leagues. Huey Magoo's, home of the "Filet Mignon of Chicken," is officially opening a location inside Trustmark Park on the first base concourse.

That's right, Mud Monsters fans: your ballpark cravings just leveled up. Starting this weekend, fans can feast on Huey Magoo's hand-breaded chicken tenders and golden crinkle fries-all while soaking in the sounds of baseball, fireworks, and distant swamp howls.

"We've got monsters in the outfield and Magoo's on the concourse," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters, local food reviewer, and Host of Feast of the Beast. "This is the kind of unholy alliance between flavor and fun that makes a night at the ballpark unforgettable."

The Huey Magoo's stand will serve a limited menu of fan favorites, centered around their famously tender chicken and the one sauce to rule them all: Magoo's Sauce. It's rich, it's tangy, and it's basically a rite of passage in these parts.

"This isn't just a concession stand-it's a tender temple," Kerr added. "Huey Magoo's brings big flavor, fast service, and a little culinary chaos to the concourse. It's everything we wanted for this wild new chapter at Trustmark Park."

Located right down the first base line, the new Huey Magoo's stand is easy to find-just follow the scent of golden-brown deliciousness and the trail of monsters who got there before you.







