Ten Hits Not Enough as Boomers Fall to Joliet

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers finished with 10 hits but dropped a 20-6 decision to the Joliet Slammers despite connecting on a season high three homers in the opener of a series at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

Joliet scored in six different innings and recorded five runs in three different frames. Schaumburg held a brief 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Fedko connected on his first homer in the inning to tie the score and Bren Spillane handed the Boomers the lead with an RBI single. Kyle Fitzgerald homered in the second and Aaron Simmons added a solo homer in the eighth. The team has homered 11 times in the past five contests.

Derek Salata suffered the loss on the mound. Hambleton Oliver worked four innings of relief in his season debut, allowing two runs. Anthony Calarco bolstered his league leading RBI total to 14 in eight games by notching two hits and driving home a pair. Simmons and Fedko also posted a pair of hits.

The Boomers (5-3) will have a quick turnaround with a 3:00pm game on Saturday afternoon. The Boomers will wear special jerseys for Step Up to the Plate for Kids presented by Westside Children's Therapy. RHP Eric Turner is slated to make his second start opposite LHP Aidan McEvoy.







