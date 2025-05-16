ThunderBolts Walloped by Québec in Doubleheader Opener

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Québec Capitales kept up their perfect start to the season, beating the ThunderBolts 22-5 in the morning half of a day-night doubleheader at Ozinga Field on Friday.

The Capitales (7-0) got an early run on Anthony Quirion's solo home run in the second inning. They added four more in the third, including three on a Justin Gideon longball.

Christian Kuzemka helped get the ThunderBolts (2-6) back in the game. In the bottom of the third, he came up with two on and two out and launched his second home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

That was as close as the ThunderBolts got as Québec poured on the offense. They scored three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before the Bolts could respond. Michael Sandle's RBI single pulled them within five at 9-4.

There was no slowing down the Québec offense as Pier-Olivier Boucher hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 11-4. In the eighth, against a pair of position players pitching for Windy City, the Capitales scored nine more runs. Gideon had five RBIs in the frame including his second three-run homer.

Sandle drove in his second run on an eighth-inning single but Boucher hit his second home run, a two-run shot in the ninth, to cap the scoring.

Ty Buckner (2-0) allowed three runs over five innings to earn the win and Bobby Vath (0-1) took the loss. He gave up eight runs over five innings. Masatoshi Sakurai pitched the final four innings for his first save.

Game two of the doubleheader on Friday night features Buddie Pindel (0-0, 3.00) making his second start of the year for the Bolts against Québec's Harley Gollert (0-0, 2.46). It is Hispanic Heritage Night at Ozinga Field, presented by Estrella Jalisco featuring postgame fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







