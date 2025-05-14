Schaumburg Runs Away from ThunderBolts in Middle Game Defeat

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, dealing the ThunderBolts their third straight loss, 15-3 at Wintrust Field Wednesday afternoon.

The first six batters of the game reached base for the Boomers (4-2) and five of them scored as they built their early lead on four hits and two walks. They made the score 7-0 two innings later when Kyle Fitzgerald and Sam Kuchinski hit RBI singles.

The ThunderBolts (2-4) showed some signs of offensive life in the top of the fourth as they got on the board for the first time. Cam Phelts and Michael Sandle led off with back-to-back singles. Phelts came in to score on a wild pitch and Sandle came home on Christian Kuzemka's RBI single.

The five-run deficit didn't last long as Bren Spillane came up with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

In the sixth, the Bolts got base hits from Sandle, Kuzemka and Garrett Broussard, who picked up an RBI. A walk to David Maberry loaded the bases but Schaumburg starter Cole Cook got Jalen Greer to ground out and the ThunderBolts did not threaten again.

The Boomers added six runs over their final two innings, including three on a homer from Kuchinski off of Windy City second baseman Jose Curpa, who had come in to pitch, to seal the final score.

Cook (1-0) pitched seven innings for the win. Jordan Goldmann (0-1) took the loss. The ThunderBolts' starter was unable to get out of the first inning.

The series concludes on Thursday back in Crestwood with a third straight morning game. Aaron Evers (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Dwayne Matos (0-1, 3.00) First pitch for Ozinga Field's second School Day of the year is scheduled for 10:35 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.