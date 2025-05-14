Otters Battle Back, Fall Short in Extras

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (1-3) fell in extra innings to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (2-3) at Bosse Field on Tuesday night, 9-7.

The Otters sent CJ Backer to the bump in the first of a three game set, his professional debut. Despite struggling with command early, he settled in during the second and third innings, retiring six straight Aigles.

The Otters' offense struggled to bring in runs early, leaving four runners on base in the first two innings.

In the home half of the third, Trois-Rivieres led 1-0. Back-to-back walks to begin the inning set up David Mendham, who singled into left field to load the bases. JT Benson and JJ Cruz then hit a pair of sacrifice fly balls to give Evansville a 2-1 lead.

Trois-Rivieres took control of the game in the fifth with a three-run home run to extend their lead to 6-2.

Evansville continued to claw their way back and responded in the home half of the inning with a Justin Felix RBI single into left field.

In the seventh, the Otters extended the inning with two outs after a Keenan Taylor hit-by-pitch. Mendham walked with the bases loaded to collect an RBI before LJ Jones had a huge two-RBI double into the left field corner to tie the game at 6-6.

Joan Gonzalez took to the mound in the top of the eighth and struck out two of the three batters he faced. Neither team was able to score in their side of the ninth.

For the second time in the past three games, extra innings were needed in Evansville. An-RBI single and a two-run home run in the 10th reinstated the Trois Rivieres lead to three.

Evansville managed a run in the 10th thanks to a Ray Gil RBI single, but were unable to cut into the lead any further, falling 9-7.

The Otters left 16 men on base Tuesday night and collected 13 free passes (10 walks, three hit-by-pitches) as a team. Evansville pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and just three walks.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. for Mothers Appreciation Night, as Braden Scott (EVV) and Jesen Therrien (TR) take to the mound. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Bosse Field.

