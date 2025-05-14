May 14th Game Postponed: Rescheduled for a Thursday Doubleheader
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
AUGUSTA, NJ - Due to inclement weather conditions, todays 11:05AM game against the Brockton Rox has been postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch is at 5:05PM on Thursday, May 15th.
Today's Business at the Ballpark event is scheduled to proceed as planned. Please contact us at 973-383-7644 with any questions.
Ticket holders for this morning's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow's doubleheader or any other 2025 weekday game.
