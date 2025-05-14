May 14th Game Postponed: Rescheduled for a Thursday Doubleheader

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - Due to inclement weather conditions, todays 11:05AM game against the Brockton Rox has been postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch is at 5:05PM on Thursday, May 15th.

Today's Business at the Ballpark event is scheduled to proceed as planned. Please contact us at 973-383-7644 with any questions.

Ticket holders for this morning's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow's doubleheader or any other 2025 weekday game.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.