Reeves Shines in Y'alls First Win

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, earned their first win of the season with an 8-6 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers. In their third game of the season, the Y'alls finally saw some life from their offense, propelled by a four-run eighth inning.

Shaun Gamelin got the ball for his second start of the season in just the Y'alls third game in 2025. Gamelin did enough to leave in line with the lead, tossing five complete innings allowing three runs, and racking up a season-high six strikeouts.

The offense looked much better for Florence today, collecting six hits and pushing across eight runs. The game was highlighted by a TJ Reeves go-ahead grand slam in the eighth which gave the Y'alls the boost they needed to finish the game. This marked the first home run of the season for the high-powered Y'alls offense, plus it marks the second season in a row where the first long ball was a grand slam!

Michael Barker tossed two innings and surrendered the tying run in the seventh inning in his Y'alls debut. Connor Mackay relieved him but also faced some trouble allowing a two-run homer which cut the Y'alls lead to 8-6. Jett Lodes allowed two runners on in the ninth but was able to close out the game and earn his first save of the season after spinning a double play to end the matinee matchup.

Florence will close out the three-game series against Lake Erie tomorrow morning. The Y'alls send out the southpaw, Evan Webster, for his first start of the season and will be opposed by RHP Jack Eisenbarger. First pitch is set for 11 AM ET.







