ValleyCats and Boulders Postponed on Wednesday
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
POMONA, NY - The middle game between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the New York Boulders has been postponed on Wednesday. The two Atlantic Conference rivals will make up the game at Clover Stadium on Wednesday, August 13th at 5:30 PM. Tri-City and New York will be playing two seven-inning games that night.
The ValleyCats look to sweep the Boulders tomorrow, Thursday, May 15th as they wrap up their truncated two-game road trip. First pitch is scheduled for a 7 PM start.
The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season back at "The Joe" with a three-game weekend series set against Sussex County Miners from May 16-18. On Friday, May 16th, it will be ESports/STEM Night featuring a postgame drone show. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is at 6:30 PM. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
