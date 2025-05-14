Boomers Score Early and Often in Matinee Victory
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored five times in the bottom of the first to set the early pace and did not look back, scoring in six different innings to log a season high total for runs and hits in a 15-3 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts before 7,232 on a School Day game.
Andrew Sojka put the Boomers ahead just three batters into the game, notching an RBI single to drive home Alec Craig. Two more runs were able to score on wild pitches while Bren Spillane tallied an RBI single and Kyle Fitzgerald capped the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly. Windy City starter Jordan Goldmann allowed the first six batters of the game to reach base and lasted just .2 innings.
The early run support was more than enough for Cole Cook, who worked seven innings to earn his first win of the season, striking out five. Eric Kozlowski finished the game with two perfect frames. The offense received contributions from all around the lineup as all nine reached and eight hitters posted a hit. Sam Kuchinski drove home a run with a single in the third and added a three-run homer in the eighth. Spillane smacked his second homer in as many days in the bottom of the fourth, a two-run shot. Fitzgerald, Anthony Calarco and Craig also finished with RBIs in the win. The Boomers tallied 15 hits in the victory.
The Boomers (4-2) will look for the sweep on Thursday with another morning game as the series shifts back to Windy City for a 10:35am affair. RHP Dwayne Matos (0-1, 3.00) starts for the Boomers opposite the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, RHP Aaron Evers (0-0, 0.00).
