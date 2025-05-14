Grizzlies Blast off in Fifth Inning to Beat Mud Monsters

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, MISS. - The Gateway Grizzlies erupted for seven runs on seven hits in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday night, breaking open a 1-1 game en route to an 8-5 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Trustmark Park in the first-ever game between the two West Division rivals.

Gateway broke the ice first on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning against Mud Monsters starter Rodney Theophile when Victor Castillo tripled to right-center field with two outs, then scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead. The home side answered back in the bottom of the frame when Brayland Skinner reached on an infield single, stole second base, and went to third on a throwing error before a sacrifice fly by Davis Bradshaw knotted the score at 1-1.

It remained tied until the top of the fifth inning, when the Mud Monsters turned to Luis Devers (0-1) out of the bullpen, and yet again the Grizzlies pounced on the relief corps of their opponents. Cole Brannen led off the frame with a single, and Dale Thomas was hit by a pitch. After a popout on the infield, Gabe Holt grounded an RBI single into left field to plate Brannen and put the Grizzlies in front 2-1, with Holt getting his first hit of the season in his 2025 debut.

Gateway was far from done. After a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third base, Castillo came up big again, this time with a two-run single that made the score 4-1. After D.J. Stewart reached on a fielder's choice that along with an error at shortstop advanced Castillo to third base, Ross Friedrick continued his hot start with a two-run double down the right field line, increasing the Grizzlies' lead to 6-1. The next three batters- Mark Shallenberger, Jose Alvarez, and Branen- all reached on singles, with Alvarez and Brannen driving in one more run to make the score 8-1.

That would be all the Grizzlies needed. On the mound, after Claudio Galva tossed the first three innings, rookie Sam Rochard (1-0) took over in relief, and threw five shutout frames with three strikeouts in an outstanding professional debut. Mississippi would rally late for four runs in the ninth inning against Matt Hickey to make it an 8-5 game, but Keegan Collett snuffed out the rally by retiring the final two batters of the game for the save as Gateway took the series opener.

The Grizzlies will look to make it back-to-back road series wins to open up the 2025 season in the middle game against the Mud Monsters on Wednesday, May 14, at Trustmark Park. Gage Vailes will draw the start for Gateway against Mississippi right-hander James Boeree, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







