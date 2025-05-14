NY Boulders vs Tri-City May 14 Rained Out

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Please note that this morning's contest between the Boulders and Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed because of unrelenting rain throughout the lower Hudson Valley.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the 'Cats return to Pomona in mid-August.

The current, now-abbreviated two-game series is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, Thursday, May 15th, with first pitch set for 7pm EDT.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025

