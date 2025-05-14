NY Boulders vs Tri-City May 14 Rained Out
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Please note that this morning's contest between the Boulders and Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed because of unrelenting rain throughout the lower Hudson Valley.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the 'Cats return to Pomona in mid-August.
The current, now-abbreviated two-game series is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, Thursday, May 15th, with first pitch set for 7pm EDT.
Check out the New York Boulders Statistics
Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025
- ValleyCats and Boulders Postponed on Wednesday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- NY Boulders vs Tri-City May 14 Rained Out - New York Boulders
- May 14th Game Postponed: Rescheduled for a Thursday Doubleheader - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters' Rally Falls Short against Visiting Gateway - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Blast off in Fifth Inning to Beat Mud Monsters - Gateway Grizzlies
- Otters Battle Back, Fall Short in Extras - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Boulders Stories
- NY Boulders vs Tri-City May 14 Rained Out
- We Waited Two Nights for This?
- Friday's NY Boulders Game Postponed
- Boulders Opening Night Rained Out
- Scanlon Catches on for 2025