Four-Run Eighth Lifts Otters to Win

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, Ind. - A four-run eighth inning lifted the Evansville Otters (2-3) to a 7-3 win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (2-4) Wednesday night at Bosse Field.

The Otters sent ace Braden Scott to the mound for his second start of 2025. Scott worked through some traffic in the first inning, allowing a single run in the first. An inning-ending strikeout carried his momentum into and through the second inning.

In the third, the Aigles extended their lead to 3-0 after opening the inning with a trio of hits.

The Otters found the run column in the home half of the third. After Mason White reached on an error and made his way to third base, Alain Camou drove him in with an RBI fielder's choice.

In the fourth, a leadoff double by David Mendham sparked the offense. JT Benson drove him home three batters later with a two-out RBI single.

Scott worked his way into the sixth inning but was relieved by Alex Valdez with two outs. He finished with 5.2 innings pitched, three runs allowed, two walks, and five strikeouts.

In the sixth, Benson added to his strong day, sneaking a ball just over the left field wall for the first Evansville home run of 2025, tying the game at 3-3.

Valdez followed that run up with a masterful performance out of the 'pen. He went two innings, striking out three and did not give up a run or hit. The rest of the bullpen was able to hold Trois-Rivieres scoreless going into the bottom of the eighth.

It was still 3-3 entering the bottom of the eighth when the Otters finally found a big inning. After a JJ Cruz single early in the inning, Camou came to the plate with two outs and dropped a hit into no-man's-land in front of the right fielder to score Cruz and give Evansville their first lead of the night. Camou came home to score on a Graham Brown ground ball that forced an error by the Aigles.

The offensive eighth inning continued as Mendham collected an RBI infield single. LJ Jones picked up a two-RBI hit to bring the Otters lead to 7-3.

Nate Wohlgemuth entered in the ninth and worked around a couple base runners to close the door and deliver Evansville their second win of the young season.

Six of the nine Otters hitters collected hits Wednesday night, with Mendham, Cruz and Benson each grabbing two.

The Otters will go for the series win Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. CT as the ballpark celebrates Margaritaville Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT.

