Bird Dawgs Come up Short against New Jersey

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs dropped game one of the series after Tuesday's rainout against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday, May 14, as they fell 8-3.

The Jackals took the lead in the second inning and never looked back as Jimmy Costin hit an RBI groundout to score Arbert Cipion to take a 1-0 lead.

New Jersey extended their lead, scoring a run on an RBI groundout hit by Richel Del Rosario in the fourth, and Ryan Davis scored on an error to go. They continued in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs as Ford hit an RBI single to score Bryson Parks, and Ford scored on a Cipion single.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the bottom of the seventh as Kam Guidry smacked a two-run double to score Cole Hill and Tyler Blaum, trailing 5-2.

One run came across in the bottom of the eighth for the Bird Dawgs as Yassel Pino hit a solo shot to left center field to make the score 5-3. The Bird Dawgs attempted a rally, but came up short, leaving two runners on base.

New Jersey put the game away in the top of the ninth as Ford hit a three-run home run to take an 8-3 lead.

Sonny Fauci earned a win as he delivered six scoreless innings while striking out eight batters and only allowing one hit.

Nick Trabacchi secured the save as he went one and a third innings, striking out all four batters he saw.

Zach Grace suffered the loss in his Bird Dawgs debut as he threw for four innings, while allowing five hits and two runs.

