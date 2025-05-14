Titans Doubled up by Wild Things in Mid-Week Affair

Washington, PA - The Ottawa Titans (2-2) dropped their second in a row, this time a 4-2 decision to the Washington Wild Things (3-2) on Wednesday, dropping the series.

All started well for the Titans against veteran starter Regi Grace (win, 1-0) in the first inning - with Jo Oyama clubbing a triple to centre with one out. Next, in his Titans debut, Felix Valerio rolled a ground ball to short to plate the game's opening run. Later in the inning, AJ Wright slugged his first triple of the season. Although stranding Wright aboard, the Titans recorded their first extra base hits of the season that were not a double.

Coming off an Opening Day win, left-hander Grant Larson (loss, 1-1) hit a batter with one out - setting up a game-tying RBI triple from Tyreque Reed. Before the inning was over, Andrew Czech grounded out to score Reed and put the Wild Things ahead 2-1.

Afterwards, the respective starters took over. At one point, Larson retired 11 of a possible 12 opposing hitters.

In the bottom of the fourth, Robert Chayka reached on an infield hit on a slow rolling ground ball back to the mound, in which Larson's throw to first pulled AJ Wright off the bag. It later set up a two-run long ball from reigning MVP Caleb McNeely to make it 4-1.

Larson left after seven, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out two, and not walking a batter.

The Titans' offence fell quiet against the Wild Things' bullpen late in the game - but showed life. In the seventh, the Titans had nobody out with first and second and nearly hit into a triple play. The club

In the loss, Jo Oyama picked up the first multi-hit performance of his career by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Right-hander Dazon Cole impressed by striking out three over an inning and a third out of the bullpen. In the eighth, the offence saw runners on the corners and could not score.

Down to their final three outs - the Titans rallied to load the bases against closer Joelvis Del Rosario (save, 2). Jo Oyama connected for an RBI single to right, scoring a lead-off walk to Taylor Wright to cut the deficit to 4-2. However, that would be all the bats would manage to push across against Del Rosario - as the Titans left the bases loaded.

The Ottawa Titans try to avoid the sweep in the finale of a three-game set with the Washington Wild Things on Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. from EQT Park in Washington, Pennsylvania. The Titans will finish the road trip over the weekend with three games against the Lake Erie Crushers. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94.5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

