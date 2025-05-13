Late Rally Sinks Titans, Drop First Game of Season

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Jo Oyama of the Ottawa Titans

(Ottawa Titans) Jo Oyama of the Ottawa Titans(Ottawa Titans)

Washington, PA - A two-run bottom of the sixth inning sunk the Ottawa Titans (2-1) in a 3-2 defeat to the Washington Wild Things (2-2) on Tuesday, snapping their two-game winning streak.

Making his official Titans debut, left-hander Kaleb Hill (ND, 0-0) dominated in the early going, not allowing a run through his first three and two-thirds innings with his new ball club. In all, the southpaw fanned a career-high eight over five innings.

For a third consecutive game, the Titans' offence pushed across the game's opening runs - posting two off Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio (win, 1-0) in the top of the third. Following singles from Michael Fuhrman and Jeremy Piatkiewicz - Jackie Urbaez sacrificed the two into scoring position. All was executed perfectly for the Titans, with Jo Oyama lining a two-run single to left-centre to put the visitors on top.

The Wild Things would then start the comeback - with Wagner Lagrange lining a two-out solo homer in the fourth inside the right-field foul pole to cut the deficit to one.

In the sixth, right-hander Bill Duby (loss, 0-1) managed to record the first two outs of the inning, but then things unraveled. After two hits and a walk, the Wild Things got a huge two-run single to right off the bat of Sammy Infante to take a 3-2 lead.

Looking for an answer - the Titans' offence threatened with two on and one out in the seventh and the bases loaded in the eighth. Jake Carroll and Jackson Hicks respectively managed to get out of the threats.

Still down a run in the ninth, right-hander Joelvis Del Rosario (save, 1) fanned the side in order to help the Wild Things to a win in their Home Opener.

In the loss, Jo Oyama picked up the first multi-hit performance of his career by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Right-hander Dazon Cole impressed by striking out three over an inning and a third out of the bullpen.

The Ottawa Titans play game two of a three-game set with the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. from EQT Park in Washington, Pennsylvania. The Titans will finish the road trip over the weekend with three games against the Lake Erie Crushers. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94.5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on 2025 ticket packages and group outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.