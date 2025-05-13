Jackals and Bird Dawgs Series Opener Postponed
May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - Tuesday's contest between the New Jersey Jackals and the Down East Bird Dawgs has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up in a double-header on Tuesday, August 19th beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The Jackals take on the Bird Dawgs tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans can catch the live broadcast at https://app.hometeamlive.com/#/home/leagues/131 or at https://njjackals.mixlr.com .
