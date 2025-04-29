Gonzalez Finalizes Coaching Staff for 2025

PATERSON, N.J. - Jackals' Field Manager Albert Gonzalez has finalized his coaching staff for the 2025 season. Gonzalez, a New Jersey native, enters his second season at the helm of the Jackals after spending the 2023 season as the bench coach with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League where they finished 78-46 en route to the South Division first half title and a postseason appearance.

"I'm very lucky to have this coaching staff for the 2025 season," Gonzalez said. "Each of these guys brings a wealth of knowledge through experience and positive energy every single day."

Gonzalez is joined by bench coach Joe Testa, a Jackson, New Jersey native, who moves into a new role with the organization after spending the 2024 season as the pitching coach. Testa played from 2008-2012 in the Twins and Nationals organizations. He concluded his playing career with the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League in 2023 where he finished 9-4 with a 3.93 ERA and with the Jackals in 2024 where he was an all-star nominee.

"I'm excited for [Joe] Testa to take on the next step of his career in his new role as the Bench Coach," Gonzalez said. "There's no one I'd rather have as my right hand man to help build and manage this team."

"I'm excited to reunite with the team and coaching staff to build off of our 2024 season," Testa said. "I'm looking forward to working with new and returning players to push for even greater achievements on and off the field."

Tommy Lawrence succeeds Testa in the pitching coach role. The West Haven, Connecticut native signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014, posting a 2.52 ERA. He then played from 2015 until 2018 in the Frontier and Can-am Leagues with the River City Rascals and the Rockland Boulders. In 2021 he signed a contract with the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League where he was named Pitcher of the Month for the month of September. He then finished his career in Mexico playing for the Sultanes De Monterrey. Prior to that, he went to college at the University of Maine where he was named 2013 America East Pitcher of the Year as well as the 2013 ECAC Pitcher of the Year. He has the record for most wins in a season at Maine (11).

"Tommy is one of the best teammates I've ever been around," Gonzalez said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a winning mind set."

"I'm excited to get going and join Bert on staff," Lawrence said. "There was a point in both of our careers where we talked about this and for it to come together is pretty cool. I've been pretty fortunate to have some really good pitching coaches in independent ball between Frank Viola and Richard Salazar so if I can just half emulate what they did I think the pitching staff can have a very successful year."

On the hitting side, JP Vail, a Stony Point, New York native returns for his second season with the Jackals. Vail played a critical role last year with the Jackals offense that led the Frontier League with 210 stolen bases. Vail, a former player at Virginia Commonwealth University and has coached at many different levels including elite levels of professional and travel baseball.

"JP is a work horse," Gonzalez said. "He brings that blue collar hard work energy to the ballpark everyday and we're so happy to have him back this season."

"A full year of experience in the league is gonna be tremendously beneficial, Vail said." "I'm looking forward to continuing to get after it with the returning guys as well as get to work with the new guys. The skipper brought me in to make an impact on these guys' journey in professional baseball and to bring a championship to Paterson, and that's going to remain the goal for this upcoming season."

The Jackals open the 2024 season on May 9th at Hinchliffe Stadium against the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

