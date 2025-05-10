Quebec Bats Too Much for Jackals on Opening Day

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals fell to the Quebec Capitales 13-5 on Opening Day.

Jarrod Belbin started the scoring for the defending champions with a grand slam in the first inning to make it 4-0. Miguel Gomez answered with a solo shot in the ensuing half inning, slicing the margin to 4-1. However, a three run home run from Arturo De Freitas in the third expanded the Quebec lead to 7-1.

Following a one-run fourth and two-run fifth inning for the Capitales, the Jackals trimmed the deficit to 12-5 after Arbert Cipion scored on a Jimmy Costin RBI-groundout in the fifth inning and Ryan Ford hit a home run on opening day for the second straight season, driving in Luis Acevedo and Jankel Ortiz in the sixth stanza. However, Quebec added on an additional run in the eighth inning, growing the gap to 13-5.

Jackals starting pitcher, Jalon Long (0-1) lasted three innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out four.

Cleiverth Perez (1-0) earned his first win in a Capitales jersey after tossing five innings, allowing only two runs on two hits.

The Jackals close their series against the Capitales tomorrow with a double-header. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.