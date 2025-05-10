Evers's Gem Guides ThunderBolts to Win

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Aaron Evers carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the ThunderBolts rode a three-run fifth inning to a 4-0 win over the Washington Wild Things at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

Both Evers and Washington starter Ivan Oviedo got off to great starts as the first 17 combined batters of the game were retired. Neither team recorded a hit during the first four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, the ThunderBolts (2-1) took advantage of some wildness from Oviedo. He walked the first two batters and Jalen Greer followed with an RBI double, the first hit of the night. Jose Curpa followed with an RBI groundout and Zach Beadle hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Jeff Liquori singled to lead off the seventh for Washington (0-2), ending the no-hit bid but Evers quickly retired the next two hitters. Jacob Newman came out of the bullpen to get the last out of the seventh.

The Bolts added insurance in the eighth, when Zach Beadle reached on an error and Oscar Serratos hit an RBI triple.

Newman finished off the last two innings to complete the shutout and pickup his first career save.

Evers (1-0) finished his night with eight strikeouts and just the one hit allowed as he earned a victory in his first professional start. Oviedo (0-1) was credited with the loss after giving up three runs on one hit and three walks.

The ThunderBolts will seek an opening weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon in game three of the series. Buddie Pindel makes his season debut on the mound for the Bolts against Washington's Marlon Perez. All moms receive a free ticket to the ballgame on a Julie Mothers' Day Family Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







