'Cats Fall on Opening Night Despite Marynczak Striking out Seven

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats fell 4-2 on Opening Night to the Brockton Rox at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Saturday. Opening Night was presented by Rensselaer County Department of Health.

Brockton opened the scoring. Derek Bender led off the second with a single against Arlo Mayrnczak and moved to second on a passed ball. Evan Giordano collected an RBI single to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

Marynczak received a no-decision. The Delmar native tossed five innings of one-run ball, yielding five hits, striking out seven, and walking one.

The ValleyCats responded in the seventh. Demias Jimerson ripped a triple off John Henry. Santino Rosso picked up a pinch-hit RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

Michael Quigley also received a no-decision. He threw six innings, giving up a run on two hits, walking seven, and striking out four.

Brockton struck back in the eighth. JR DiSarcina worked a one-out walk against Stephen Still. Jack-Thomas Wold then singled. Nick DeCarlo entered and walked Giordano. Hemmanuel Rosario lifted a bases-clearing double to put the Rox ahead, 4-1.

Tri-City started to rally back in the ninth. Jimerson tripled against Mike McKenna. Rosso delivered another RBI knock, this time a double to cut the deficit to 4-2. McKenna picked up his first professional save. He worked an inning, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one.

Henry (1-0) earned the win. He tossed two frames, giving up one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Still (0-1) was handed the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings, yielding two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City looks to split the series tomorrow, Sunday, May 11th against Brockton. First pitch is slated for 5 PM.

FINAL | BROCKTON 4 | TRI-CITY 2

W: John Henry (1-0)

L: Stephen Still (1-0)

S: Mike McKenna (1)

Time of Game: 2:37

Attendance: 2276

