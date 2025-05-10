Wild Things Blanked, Francisco Impressive in Pro Debut

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Il. - Saturday in Crestwood saw the Windy City ThunderBolts blank the Washington Wild Things 4-0 to take the opening series prior to Sunday's finale at Ozinga Field. Washington managed just three hits in the loss, but also held Windy City to three hits on the mound themselves.

Ivan Oviedo started the game and worked four no-hit innings with just one baserunner in the frames, a third-inning walk. He walked the first two hitters to the plate in the fifth before Jalen Greer registered the game's first hit, an RBI double to plate the game's first run in the home side of the frame. Jose Curpa grounded home a run to make it 2-0 a batter later and then Zach Beadle lifted a sac fly to push the lead to 3-0.

After that, Brent Francisco entered to make his pro debut in the sixth and struck out the first batter he faced. He'd proceed to fan two over two scoreless with one hit against him. Jordan DiValerio was charged with an unearned run on an RBI triple in the eighth by Oscar Serratos.

Washington's hits came from Jeff Liquori in the seventh, Ethan Wilder in the eighth and Tyreque Reed with two down in the ninth. Reed's was a double-the other two singles.

The two teams finish the set in the finale of the opening weekend set tomorrow at 2:05/1:05 p.m. CT. Lefty Marlon Perez toes the rubber for Washington against Windy City right hander Jeff Rotz. You can watch the game free on the new Frontier League Network, powered by HTN, at frontierleaguetv.com. Opening weekend is free to watch with the code FLOPENING100. Fans can also listen on MixLR by searching @WashWildThings or going to washingtonwildthings.mixlr.com.







