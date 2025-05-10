Big Hit from Urbaez Helps Titans to Series Win

Kinston, NC - A go-ahead RBI single from Jackie Urbaez in the top of the ninth proved massive in a 6-5 win for the Ottawa Titans (2-0) over the Down East Bird Dawgs (0-2) on Saturday.

For a second consecutive night, the Titans caught fire in the second inning - this time tagging rookie right-hander Danny Beal (loss, 0-1) for three runs on three hits to take an early lead. Jeremy Piatkiewicz continued his hot streak with a hit in his fifth-straight at-bat to open the scoring. Next, Jackie Urbaez smacked a two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Bird Dawgs did not back down against Titans starter Shane Gray (ND, 0-0) - as the home side got on the board with a pair in the bottom of the second with a Yassel Pino solo homer and Joe Johnson scoring on a wild pitch.

In the third, Stephen DiTomaso continued his early-season hot streak with a solo homer of his own to centre to tie the game at three.

Handing the game off to the bullpen, right-hander Drew Durst allowed an RBI single to Lamar Briggs, and then Tucker Zdunich followed up with an RBI groundout to put the Titans back in front 5-3.

After the Bird Dawgs made it a one-run score in the sixth on a fielder's choice - the Titans gave way to the bullpen. Gray finished his first start of the year in line for the win after five and two-thirds, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Right-hander Dazon Cole made his Titans debut in the late innings - seeing the Bird Dawgs tie the game on a throwing error after the Titans attempted to turn a double play.

With the score tied at five, the Titans brought in Canadian right-hander Brandon Marklund (win, 1-0) for the eighth - who got the first two outs with ease. After two singles and a walk, Marklund was in trouble, when he then got the dangerous threat in Cameron Masterman to pop out to end the frame.

In the ninth, a lead-off knock from Michael Fuhrman crossed the dish for what would be the winning run on a Jackie Urbaez RBI single to right field.

On the bump for the second time in as many days, Jake Dixon (save, 1) got out of trouble by leaving runners on the corners to secure the win.

In the victory, Jackie Urbaez went 3-for-5 with a trio of runs knocked in, and rookie Tucker Zdunich posted yet another two-hit night. The club is also 2-0 for the first time since the 2022 season.

The Ottawa Titans go for the sweep with the finale of a three-game set with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. from Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. After the series against the Bird Dawgs, the Titans will play three against Washington starting Tuesday, then three more next weekend against Lake Erie. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

