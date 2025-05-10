Slammers Blank Boomers in Season Opener

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers kicked off the 2025 campaign on the right foot with a 5-0 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers in front of the home faithful on Opening Day.

Joliet's Zac Westcott and Schaumburg's Dwayne Matos locked into a pitchers' duel early on. However, Schaumburg (0-1) generated the first real threat in the top of the fourth, but Bren Spillane was stranded on third base to end the inning, squandering the Boomers' early momentum.

Speaking of momentum, Joliet (1-0) finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Blake Berry roped one over the right-field wall to give the Slammers a 2-0 lead. He followed up his offensive spark with a defensive highlight one inning later, firing a dart from the outfield to throw Alec Craig out at the plate and keep the shutout intact.

But the jailbirds weren't done on offense. Chris Davis crushed an RBI triple to right-center on an 0-2 count to add to the Joliet lead. The Slammers then capitalized on a Schaumburg miscue to extend the lead to 4-0.

One inning later, Davis produced some two-out magic with an RBI double to add more insurance for Joliet.

Westcott earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out two and allowing no earned runs. Landon Smiddy, Jacob Morin, Cameron Smith, and Greyson Linderman held down the front for the rest of the way to secure a 1-0 start for Joliet.

The Slammers will look to clinch a series victory tomorrow, Saturday, May 10, on Back to Baseball Night at Slammers Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers' official website at www.jolietslammers.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.