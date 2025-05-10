Bird Dawgs Lose Nailbiter 6-5

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs dropped game two of the season 6-5 in a close fight against the Ottawa Titans on Saturday, May 9th, on Star Wars night.

The Titans scored first with a three-run frame in the top of the second as Tucker Zdunich scored on a Jeremy Piatkiewicz single. Jackie Urbaez brought in the final two runs in the inning as he singled to score Taylor Wright and Piatkiewicz to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs answered back in the bottom of the second as Yassel Pino hit the first home run in Bird Dawgs history, and Joe Johnson capped off the frame as he scored on a wild pitch to make the score 3-2, Ottawa.

After a one-two-three top of the third thrown by Danny Beal gave way to Stephen DiTamaso in the bottom half, as he hit a bomb to left center field for the Bird Dawgs to make it 3-3.

Ottawa took the lead back in the fifth as Lamar Briggs singled up the middle to bring in Urbaez, and Jo Oyama scored on an RBI groundout hit by Zdunich.

The Bird Dawgs tied the game again after Johnson hit into a fielder's choice to score Cole Hill in the sixth and Tapia grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in DiTamaso to tie the game at 5-5.

The Titans scored a clutch run in the top of the ninth as Michael Furman scored on an Urbaez single to give Ottawa a 6-5 lead.

A valiant effort was made by the Bird Dawgs in the bottom of the ninth as they left two on the corners to close the game out.

Brandon Marklund earned the win for Ottawa after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, and the save was given to Jake Dixon as he got out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth.

Drew Durst took the loss after giving five innings in relief while giving up five hits and three runs.

The Bird Dawgs play the series finale against the Ottawa Titans on Sunday, May 11th at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.