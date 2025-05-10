Slammers Walk Past Boomers

May 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Slammers drew 11 walks and were hit by a pitch twice, easing to a 7-1 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers in the middle game of a weekend road series on Saturday night.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in the top of the third. Alec Craig, Christian Fedko and Andrew Sojka tallied three consecutive singles before Anthony Calarco lifted a sacrifice fly to drive home the only run of the game. The RBI marked the fifth of the season for Calarco. Joliet used a sacrifice fly of their own to tie the game in the bottom of the inning and took the lead with a single run in the fourth before pulling away late with two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Derek Salata suffered the loss in his pro debut, allowing two runs in four innings of work. Tony Livermore and Michael Gould both made their pro debut in the game and Isaiah Rivera pitched in a game for the first time since 2022, striking out three in the seventh. Fedko made an appearance on the hill, working a scoreless eighth, and also notched a pair of hits. Craig and Bren Spillane both reached base twice.

The series with Joliet will come to a close on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05pm contest between the two clubs. LHP Kobey Schlotman will make his return to the mound for the Boomers after missing all of 2024. Joliet counters with LHP Aidan McEvoy.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.