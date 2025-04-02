Konsta Kurikka Joins Jackals, First Finnish-Born Player in over 100 Years to Sign U.S. Professional Baseball Contract

April 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The New Jersey Jackals are proud to announce the signing of Konsta Kurikka, who will be the first player from Finland in more than 100 years to play professional baseball in the United States.

Kurikka is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher from Mikkeli, Finland. The 24-year-old has pitched against former MLB players for the Mid East Falcons of Baseball United (the first-ever professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia) and, most recently, for the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League. Kurrika hopes to help someday guide the Finland National Team to the World Baseball Classic.

Jackals Field Manager Bert Gonzalez said, "The New Jersey Jackals are so proud and excited to sign Konsta, who will be the Frontier League's first Finnish-born player. We look forward to building a relationship with the Finnish Baseball and Softball Federation and hope there will be many more high-level Finnish-born talent to follow in Konsta's footsteps. Konsta will have a big role with the Jackals pitching staff, and we look forward to seeing what he can do at Hinchliffe Stadium."

Jackals General Manager John Hunt added, "It was exciting for the Jackals to work with the Finnish Federation to bring Konsta to New Jersey. Bert did a tremendous job putting this together. Konsta's talent ceiling after only three seasons of organized baseball is unlimited."

