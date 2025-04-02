Bird Dawgs Announce 2025 Season Promotional Schedule
April 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are pumped to announce the inaugural 2025 season promotional schedule! The schedule is packed with exciting theme nights, giveaways, community initiatives, and unforgettable ballpark experiences for fans of all ages.
"Baseball season is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited about what we have in store for Bird Dawgs fans," said Kristopher Dumschat, Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience. "Our team is dedicated to providing a fun experience for everyone, and we believe this year's promotional schedule delivers just that."
Key promotional events for the 2025 season include:
May 2025
Friday, May 9 th - Inaugural Opening Night, Friday Fireworks, Bojangles Full Season Magnets Giveaway
Saturday, May 10 th - Star Wars Night, Clear Bag Giveaway by UPS Store & Medsource
Sunday, May 11 th - Mother's Day Celebration sponsored by Brain West Jewelers
Wednesday, May 14 th - School Dayz (First Pitch at 11AM)
Wednesday, May 21 st - School Dayz (First Pitch at 11AM)
Friday, May 23 rd - Mission ImPAWsible Night
Saturday, May 24 th - Memorial Day Weekend, Basketball Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Walker Insurance Group
Sunday, May 25 th - Memorial Day Weekend, Mini American Flag Giveaway
June 2025
Wednesday, June 4 th - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, June 6 th - Friday Fireworks
Saturday, June 7 th - Parrot Head Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway sponsored by Down East Homes
Wednesday, June 18 th, Military Appreciation Night
Friday, June 20 th - Superhero Night, Superhero Cape Giveaway sponsored by Kinston Police Department
Saturday, June 21 st - Scouts Night, Dog Bandanna Giveaway sponsored by DEPS Security
July 2025
Wednesday, July 2 nd - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)
Friday, July 4 th - Fourth of July Fireworks, Friday Fireworks sponsored by the City of Kinston
Saturday, July 5 th - Red, White, and Blue Night, Patriotic Hate Giveaway sponsored by Stallings
Friday, July 11 th - Mascot Rowdy's Birthday Celebration
Saturday, July 12 th - Giveaway Night, Baseball Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Pepsi
Sunday, July 13 th - Christmas in July
Wednesday, July 30 th - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)
August 2025
Wednesday August 6 th - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)
Friday, August 8 th - Friday Fireworks
Saturday, August 9 th - Giveaway Night, Lunchbox Cooler Giveaway sponsored by Pizza Hut
Wednesday, August 20 th - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, August 22 nd - Friday Fireworks
Saturday, August 23 rd - Country Night, Cowboy Hat Giveaway sponsored by Country View Western Store
Sunday, August 24 th - Fan Appreciation Day
The Bird Dawgs will also have weekly promotions throughout the season at their home games this year:
Every Tuesday: Bark in the Park! Can you handle a whole season of Tuesdays being the ruff-est day of the week? We're paws-itive it's possible, and that's why we're unleashing Bark in the Park nights at Historic Grainger Stadium - EVERY Tuesday home game this season!
Every Thursday: Thirsty Thursday! Warning: Our EIGHT Thursday home games at Historic Grainger Stadium may cause excessive cheering, spontaneous dancing, and a sudden urge to high-five strangers. Come for the Bird Dawgs, stay for the drinks (and also the Bird Dawgs)!
Every Saturday: Giveaway Night! Come to a Bird Dawgs home Saturday game and leave with some swag! Every Saturday home game will have a special giveaway to the first fans into the ballpark, while supplies last!
Every Sunday: Sunday FUNday & Kids Run the Bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire Co. Who needs brunch when you can hang with the Bird Dawgs all season long? Come out to Historic Grainger Stadium for our inaugural 2025 season and join us for Sunday FUNday at every Bird Dawgs Sunday home game, where kids get to run wild (literally, they run the bases after the game) presented by Davis Wholesale Tire Co. - first pitch on Sunday's is at 1:30PM!
Friday FIREWORKS! The Bird Dawgs are about to light up the sky over Historic Grainger Stadium like a bunch of crazy fireflies on steroids! We will be hosting FIVE Friday Fireworks night's throughout the inaugural 2025 season! You can purchase our special Friday Fireworks Ticket Package and reserve the same seat for all five games & post-game fireworks!
Friday, May 9, 2025 (Opening Night)
Friday, June 6, 2025
Friday, July 4, 2025 (Independence Day)
Friday, August 8, 2025
Friday, August 22, 2025
Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are available through the Bird Dawgs website or on the Tixr ticketing platform. Tickets start at $10 per ticket for games on Sunday through Thursday and $14 per ticket for games on Friday & Saturday.
The Bird Dawgs will kick off their inaugural season on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:00 PM first pitch. Additionally, the team has scheduled an exhibition game against Lenior Community College Lancers on Monday, May 5, 2025, starting at 6:00 PM.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Sussex County Miners Announce Skylands Stadium Turf Project for Milestone Anniversary - Sussex County Miners
- Frontier League, HomeTeam Network Announce Multi-Year Streaming Partnership - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Announce 2025 Season Promotional Schedule - Down East Bird Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Bird Dawgs Announce 2025 Season Promotional Schedule
- Bird Dawgs Announce Name of Team Mascot
- Bird Dawgs Launch Single Game Tickets Sales for Inaugural Season
- Bird Dawgs Make Moves with Four Signings and a Trade
- Bird Dawgs Revel New Mascot & Launch Voting for Name