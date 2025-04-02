Bird Dawgs Announce 2025 Season Promotional Schedule

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are pumped to announce the inaugural 2025 season promotional schedule! The schedule is packed with exciting theme nights, giveaways, community initiatives, and unforgettable ballpark experiences for fans of all ages.

"Baseball season is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited about what we have in store for Bird Dawgs fans," said Kristopher Dumschat, Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience. "Our team is dedicated to providing a fun experience for everyone, and we believe this year's promotional schedule delivers just that."

Key promotional events for the 2025 season include:

May 2025

Friday, May 9 th - Inaugural Opening Night, Friday Fireworks, Bojangles Full Season Magnets Giveaway

Saturday, May 10 th - Star Wars Night, Clear Bag Giveaway by UPS Store & Medsource

Sunday, May 11 th - Mother's Day Celebration sponsored by Brain West Jewelers

Wednesday, May 14 th - School Dayz (First Pitch at 11AM)

Wednesday, May 21 st - School Dayz (First Pitch at 11AM)

Friday, May 23 rd - Mission ImPAWsible Night

Saturday, May 24 th - Memorial Day Weekend, Basketball Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Walker Insurance Group

Sunday, May 25 th - Memorial Day Weekend, Mini American Flag Giveaway

June 2025

Wednesday, June 4 th - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, June 6 th - Friday Fireworks

Saturday, June 7 th - Parrot Head Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway sponsored by Down East Homes

Wednesday, June 18 th, Military Appreciation Night

Friday, June 20 th - Superhero Night, Superhero Cape Giveaway sponsored by Kinston Police Department

Saturday, June 21 st - Scouts Night, Dog Bandanna Giveaway sponsored by DEPS Security

July 2025

Wednesday, July 2 nd - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)

Friday, July 4 th - Fourth of July Fireworks, Friday Fireworks sponsored by the City of Kinston

Saturday, July 5 th - Red, White, and Blue Night, Patriotic Hate Giveaway sponsored by Stallings

Friday, July 11 th - Mascot Rowdy's Birthday Celebration

Saturday, July 12 th - Giveaway Night, Baseball Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Pepsi

Sunday, July 13 th - Christmas in July

Wednesday, July 30 th - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)

August 2025

Wednesday August 6 th - Camp Day (First Pitch at 11AM)

Friday, August 8 th - Friday Fireworks

Saturday, August 9 th - Giveaway Night, Lunchbox Cooler Giveaway sponsored by Pizza Hut

Wednesday, August 20 th - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, August 22 nd - Friday Fireworks

Saturday, August 23 rd - Country Night, Cowboy Hat Giveaway sponsored by Country View Western Store

Sunday, August 24 th - Fan Appreciation Day

The Bird Dawgs will also have weekly promotions throughout the season at their home games this year:

Every Tuesday: Bark in the Park! Can you handle a whole season of Tuesdays being the ruff-est day of the week? We're paws-itive it's possible, and that's why we're unleashing Bark in the Park nights at Historic Grainger Stadium - EVERY Tuesday home game this season!

Every Thursday: Thirsty Thursday! Warning: Our EIGHT Thursday home games at Historic Grainger Stadium may cause excessive cheering, spontaneous dancing, and a sudden urge to high-five strangers. Come for the Bird Dawgs, stay for the drinks (and also the Bird Dawgs)!

Every Saturday: Giveaway Night! Come to a Bird Dawgs home Saturday game and leave with some swag! Every Saturday home game will have a special giveaway to the first fans into the ballpark, while supplies last!

Every Sunday: Sunday FUNday & Kids Run the Bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire Co. Who needs brunch when you can hang with the Bird Dawgs all season long? Come out to Historic Grainger Stadium for our inaugural 2025 season and join us for Sunday FUNday at every Bird Dawgs Sunday home game, where kids get to run wild (literally, they run the bases after the game) presented by Davis Wholesale Tire Co. - first pitch on Sunday's is at 1:30PM!

Friday FIREWORKS! The Bird Dawgs are about to light up the sky over Historic Grainger Stadium like a bunch of crazy fireflies on steroids! We will be hosting FIVE Friday Fireworks night's throughout the inaugural 2025 season! You can purchase our special Friday Fireworks Ticket Package and reserve the same seat for all five games & post-game fireworks!

Friday, May 9, 2025 (Opening Night)

Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 (Independence Day)

Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are available through the Bird Dawgs website or on the Tixr ticketing platform. Tickets start at $10 per ticket for games on Sunday through Thursday and $14 per ticket for games on Friday & Saturday.

The Bird Dawgs will kick off their inaugural season on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:00 PM first pitch. Additionally, the team has scheduled an exhibition game against Lenior Community College Lancers on Monday, May 5, 2025, starting at 6:00 PM.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

