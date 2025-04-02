Frontier League, HomeTeam Network Announce Multi-Year Streaming Partnership

April 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Wednesday, The Frontier League, the largest and longest-running MLB Partner League, announced a multi-year partnership with HomeTeam Network (HTN) to deliver professional broadcast coverage for all league games. Starting with the 2025 season, every pitch of every game will be streamed exclusively on the newly created Frontier League Network (FLN), powered by HTN.

Through this partnership, fans will have unprecedented access to Frontier League action with live and on-demand streaming available across multiple platforms, including mobile phones, computers and tablets at www.hometeamlive.com and streaming devices such as Roku. Each stadium will be equipped with a five-camera set-up to maximize coverage, and each broadcast will feature live announcer feeds and high-quality graphic packages. Subscription plan options will include daily, monthly and full-season plans. Prices and special offers will be announced very soon.

"This is a landmark moment for the Frontier League and its fans," said Matt Shepardson, Deputy Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Our partnership with HomeTeam Network ensures that every game is professionally broadcast with leading-edge technology, significantly enhancing the viewing experience for our passionate fan base. The Frontier League Network will expand our reach, create new engagement opportunities and showcase the incredible talent in our league like never before."

HomeTeam Network provides advanced production capabilities designed to deliver high-quality broadcasts at scale. The company has streamed thousands of events across professional, collegiate and amateur sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Frontier League and launch the Frontier League Network," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Network. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of making professional-quality sports streaming widely accessible. The Frontier League is an exceptional organization with a dedicated fan base, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class broadcast experience for every team and every game."

2025 Frontier League subscriptions will go on sale April 7th, with special promotional pricing to celebrate the new partnership.

"There was a league-wide effort to find a home for Frontier League baseball that showcased the tremendous talent the league and its teams possess on the field to a vast and a quickly growing audience," said Wild Things' Vice President of Baseball Operations and Broadcaster, Kyle Dawson. "HTN will provide a high-quality production at a more than reasonable rate for what the consumer will be able to view live and on demand and we are excited to see what this partnership can bring to the table. Here in Washington, we've already started unpacking equipment like it's Christmas Day."

With a rich history of producing Major League Baseball talent, the Frontier League has been a staple of independent professional baseball for more than 30 years, featuring 18 teams across the US and Canada. The 2025 season is set to begin on May 8, 2025, and with the launch of the Frontier League Network, fans will have unparalleled access to every moment of the action.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener, presented by EQT and at EQT Park, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.