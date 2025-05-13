Boomers Secure Comeback Win

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers came from behind to win for the third time this season, recording a 5-4 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on the road in the opener of a midweek series on Tuesday morning.

Windy City built a 3-1 lead in the game, an advantage that held until the seventh inning. Andrew Sojka homered in the fifth to bring the Boomers within 3-2, but in the seventh Anthony Calarco smacked a single up the middle with two outs to score Christian Fedko and tie the game. Calarco leads the league with eight RBIs. The next batter, Bren Spillane, teed off on a pitch for a no doubt two-run homer to make the score 5-3. Windy City drew within 5-4 in the eighth and placed the tying run at second in the ninth with no one out but could not even the contest as Cristhian Tortosa slammed the door for the first save of the year by striking out three consecutive hitters.

Dylan Stutsman nabbed the win in relief. The pitching staff limited Windy City to just three hits and has allowed five hits or less in every game this year. Dylan Kirkeby made his first professional start and struck out five in five innings. The pitching staff struck out 12 in the win. All nine members of the lineup reached base as the Boomers placed runners on base in every inning. Six played reached more than once. The team finished with nine hits. Fedko and Aaron Simmons both posted a pair. Simmons also drew two walks as the Boomers coaxed seven.

The Boomers (3-2) are back at home on Wednesday with an 11:00am game against the ThunderBolts. LHP Cole Cook (0-0, 3.00) will make his second start of the season against RHP Bobby Vath (0-0, 9.82) in the middle game of the split series.







