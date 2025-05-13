Florence Offense Stifled Again
May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were shut out by the Lake Erie Crushers in game one by a final of 2-0. After two rain delays canceled the final two games of the Mississippi, the Y'alls played their first game since Opening Day on May 8th.
Matt Fernandez drew the start for Florence and pitched well in his first professional start but was dealt the loss Tuesday night. Fernandez tossed five complete innings scattering four hits and allowing just one run with three punchouts. The only blemish on the night for Fernandez was a fielder's choice that was almost an inning-ending double play, but Eddie Javier Jr. couldn't get a hold of the relay.
Carter Hines and Zane Robbins relieved Fernandez and both tossed clean innings in their Y'alls debuts. Ty Good was third out of the pen and struggled with his command allowing four walks and a run to make it a 2-0 game heading to the ninth.
The bats were quiet for the second game in a row for Florence who could only muster five hits against Lake Erie's pitching staff. Dalton Davis showed up again with two hits and increased his on-base streak to 23 games spanning from last season.
Florence returns for game two of the three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday morning. The Y'alls will send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound for his second start this season and will be opposed by RHP Ethan Smith for Lake Erie. First pitch has been changed and is set for 11 AM ET.
Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Wilford Dominates in 'Cats First Road Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Late Rally Sinks Titans, Drop First Game of Season - Ottawa Titans
- Infante's Two-Run Single in Sixth Lifts Wild Things in Home Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Shutout Pitching Display, Craftily Taking Home Gives Crushers Home Opener Victory - Lake Erie Crushers
- Florence Offense Stifled Again - Florence Y'alls
- Tuesday's Game vs. New Jersey Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Jackals and Bird Dawgs Series Opener Postponed - New Jersey Jackals
- Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Infielder Ti'Quan Forbes - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- ThunderBolts Drop Late Lead in Loss to Schaumburg - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Secure Comeback Win - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.