Florence Offense Stifled Again

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were shut out by the Lake Erie Crushers in game one by a final of 2-0. After two rain delays canceled the final two games of the Mississippi, the Y'alls played their first game since Opening Day on May 8th.

Matt Fernandez drew the start for Florence and pitched well in his first professional start but was dealt the loss Tuesday night. Fernandez tossed five complete innings scattering four hits and allowing just one run with three punchouts. The only blemish on the night for Fernandez was a fielder's choice that was almost an inning-ending double play, but Eddie Javier Jr. couldn't get a hold of the relay.

Carter Hines and Zane Robbins relieved Fernandez and both tossed clean innings in their Y'alls debuts. Ty Good was third out of the pen and struggled with his command allowing four walks and a run to make it a 2-0 game heading to the ninth.

The bats were quiet for the second game in a row for Florence who could only muster five hits against Lake Erie's pitching staff. Dalton Davis showed up again with two hits and increased his on-base streak to 23 games spanning from last season.

Florence returns for game two of the three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday morning. The Y'alls will send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound for his second start this season and will be opposed by RHP Ethan Smith for Lake Erie. First pitch has been changed and is set for 11 AM ET.







