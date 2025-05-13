Shutout Pitching Display, Craftily Taking Home Gives Crushers Home Opener Victory
May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - It was the Home Opener in more ways than one on Tuesday night. The Lake Erie Crushers (3-0) blanked the Florence Y'alls (0-2) on the scoreboard and scored all of the runs of their own without the aid of an RBI - using the unconventional ways to take home.
One of Lake Erie's 2024 All-Stars RHP Anthony Escobar was every bit of a star, inducing an early double play to get out of a jam, then going on to toss five scoreless frames. He walked just one batter and surrendered three hits while striking out five in his first 2025 start.
The Crushers got on the board in the 4th inning with a perfectly executed first and third double steal. CF Burle Dixon drew the throw to second base allowing C Alfredo Gonzalez scamper home to score the opening run. It was one of two stolen bases in the game for Gonzo.
In the 8th, the Crushers "stole" another run, as 3B Logan Thomason came in to score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 Lake Erie, a score that would hold as final.
The Crushers bullpen was superb. RHP Dylan Spain, RHP Michael Brewer, and RHP Dayan Reinoso locked down the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings giving up just two baserunners to set up a save opportunity in the 9th.
RHP Leonardo Rodriguez nailed down the Y'alls in the 9th, stranding the tying run at second base with a game-ending strikeout of Y'alls DH Armani Smith to earn the save in a 2-0 victory. It's the second straight shutout win for Lake Erie and marks 22 straight innings without surrendering an earned run.
Anthony Escobar (1-0) logged his first win of the season and the Y'alls starter, RHP Matt Fernandez (0-1), was tagged with the loss.
The Crushers will wake up bright and early Wednesday morning, May 14th for an 11:05am first pitch against the Y'alls looking for the series win. It's the first of our two STEAM Days with WOIO at Crushers Stadium with weather education day and a real meteorologist demonstration pregame!
Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Wilford Dominates in 'Cats First Road Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Late Rally Sinks Titans, Drop First Game of Season - Ottawa Titans
- Infante's Two-Run Single in Sixth Lifts Wild Things in Home Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Shutout Pitching Display, Craftily Taking Home Gives Crushers Home Opener Victory - Lake Erie Crushers
- Florence Offense Stifled Again - Florence Y'alls
- Tuesday's Game vs. New Jersey Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Jackals and Bird Dawgs Series Opener Postponed - New Jersey Jackals
- Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Infielder Ti'Quan Forbes - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- ThunderBolts Drop Late Lead in Loss to Schaumburg - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Secure Comeback Win - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Shutout Pitching Display, Craftily Taking Home Gives Crushers Home Opener Victory
- Delayed Opening Day Finally Comes Around as Crushers Sweep Boulders in Doubleheader
- Rain Cancels Friday's Game against Boulders, Crushers to Play Doubleheader Saturday
- Crushers Games to be Aired Live on Rock Entertainment Sports Network with New Look Broadcast Crew
- Crushers Season Opener in New York Postponed Due to Rain