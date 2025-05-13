Shutout Pitching Display, Craftily Taking Home Gives Crushers Home Opener Victory

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - It was the Home Opener in more ways than one on Tuesday night. The Lake Erie Crushers (3-0) blanked the Florence Y'alls (0-2) on the scoreboard and scored all of the runs of their own without the aid of an RBI - using the unconventional ways to take home.

One of Lake Erie's 2024 All-Stars RHP Anthony Escobar was every bit of a star, inducing an early double play to get out of a jam, then going on to toss five scoreless frames. He walked just one batter and surrendered three hits while striking out five in his first 2025 start.

The Crushers got on the board in the 4th inning with a perfectly executed first and third double steal. CF Burle Dixon drew the throw to second base allowing C Alfredo Gonzalez scamper home to score the opening run. It was one of two stolen bases in the game for Gonzo.

In the 8th, the Crushers "stole" another run, as 3B Logan Thomason came in to score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 Lake Erie, a score that would hold as final.

The Crushers bullpen was superb. RHP Dylan Spain, RHP Michael Brewer, and RHP Dayan Reinoso locked down the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings giving up just two baserunners to set up a save opportunity in the 9th.

RHP Leonardo Rodriguez nailed down the Y'alls in the 9th, stranding the tying run at second base with a game-ending strikeout of Y'alls DH Armani Smith to earn the save in a 2-0 victory. It's the second straight shutout win for Lake Erie and marks 22 straight innings without surrendering an earned run.

Anthony Escobar (1-0) logged his first win of the season and the Y'alls starter, RHP Matt Fernandez (0-1), was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers will wake up bright and early Wednesday morning, May 14th for an 11:05am first pitch against the Y'alls looking for the series win. It's the first of our two STEAM Days with WOIO at Crushers Stadium with weather education day and a real meteorologist demonstration pregame!







