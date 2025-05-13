Wilford Dominates in 'Cats First Road Win

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (2-1) defeated the New York Boulders (0-3) 7-3 on Tuesday at Clover Stadium.

Tri-City struck in the first. Dylan Broderick led off with a single against Erik Stock. Javeyan Williams then singled, and Oscar Campos walked to load the bases. Kyle Novak delivered an RBI single and Jake Reinisch followed up with an RBI groundout off his former team. Ian Walters capped the frame with a two-run single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-0 lead.

New York got on the board in the third. Jack Scanlon singled off Connor Wilford. Afterward, Ryan McCoy singled, and Scanlon advanced to third. McCoy swiped second before Alfredo Marte drove in a pair with a knock to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Tri-City added in the seventh. Amani Larry greeted Scott Harper with a double. Larry moved to third after a flyout from Broderick. Williams followed suit with a run-scoring single, and swiped second. Campos then flew out to center and Williams went to third. Afterward, Novak came through with an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 6-2.

Tri-City received some insurance in the eighth. Miguel Useche started off the frame with a single against Jasper Nelson. Santino Rosso drew a walk, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Larry was plunked, which placed a runner at every square base. Two batters later, Campos picked up an RBI hit-by-pitch to make it a 7-2 affair.

The Boulders showed some late life in the ninth. Duke Brotherton walked Fritz Genther. Kevin Higgins singled, and Genther moved to third. Scanton drove in Genther with a single to make it a 7-3 game.

Wilford (1-0) earned the win in the longest outing of his professional career. He turned in six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits, and striking out four.

Stock (0-1) was handed the loss. He threw six frames, giving up four runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City looks to seal its first series win of the year against New York tomorrow, Wednesday, May 14 th. First pitch is slated for 10:30 AM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW YORK 3

W: Connor Wilford (1-0)

L: Erik Stock (0-1)

