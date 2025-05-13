Tuesday's Game vs. New Jersey Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Bird Dawgs series opener scheduled for Sunday, May 11 th against New Jersey has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 19 th, when the Bird Dawgs face New Jersey at home next. This will be during the final week of the home-scheduled games.

All tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will be valid for any 2025 regular season game, excluding playoffs.

The Bird Dawgs continue their homestand on Wednesday, May 13 th, against the New Jersey Jackals to play the remainder of the two-game series at Historic Grainger Stadium.

