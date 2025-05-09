Jackals Opener Postponed Due to Rain
May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
PATERSON, N.J. - Due to inclement weather, opening night has been postponed. It will be made up with a double-header on Sunday, May 11th for our Mother's Day Stuffed Jackal bear giveaway! The first 250 moms get stuffed Jackals' bears!
The Jackals will open their season tomorrow night with Wrestling Night at 6:35 p.m. against the Québec Capitales. The first 1,000 fans will get a Jackals magnet schedule brought to you by Visions Federal Credit Union! "Dogma" from Pro Wrestling Magic follows the final out. One ticket gets you in for both.
Tickets for tonight's postponement can be exchanged for any future home game in 2025 at the Wellpoint Field at Hinchliffe Stadium box office with proof of purchase.
For Tickets: https://secure.jackals.com/
Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Thunderbolts Complete Comeback with Walk-off Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Otters Fall in Heartbreaking Opening Day - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Walked-off in 10 in Season Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Fall in Inaugural Season Opener - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Stun Otters with Ninth-Inning Rally - Gateway Grizzlies
- Complete Effort Guides Titans to Opening Day Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Boomers Shut out at Joliet - Schaumburg Boomers
- Rox Road Opener Update - Brockton Rox
- Friday's NY Boulders Game Postponed - New York Boulders
- Rain Cancels Friday's Game against Boulders, Crushers to Play Doubleheader Saturday - Lake Erie Crushers
- Crushers Games to be Aired Live on Rock Entertainment Sports Network with New Look Broadcast Crew - Lake Erie Crushers
- May 9th Game vs. Trois-Rivières Aigles Postponed; Rescheduled as Sunday Doubleheader - Sussex County Miners
- Jackals Opener Postponed Due to Rain - New Jersey Jackals
- Mud Monsters Mash in Historic Inaugural Bash - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Jackals Opener Postponed Due to Rain
- Gonzalez Finalizes Coaching Staff for 2025
- Konsta Kurikka Joins Jackals, First Finnish-Born Player in over 100 Years to Sign U.S. Professional Baseball Contract
- Nigro Signs Major League Contract with Minnesota Twins
- Jackals to Induct Ani Ramos into Team's Hall of Fame