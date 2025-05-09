Jackals Opener Postponed Due to Rain

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, N.J. - Due to inclement weather, opening night has been postponed. It will be made up with a double-header on Sunday, May 11th for our Mother's Day Stuffed Jackal bear giveaway! The first 250 moms get stuffed Jackals' bears!

The Jackals will open their season tomorrow night with Wrestling Night at 6:35 p.m. against the Québec Capitales. The first 1,000 fans will get a Jackals magnet schedule brought to you by Visions Federal Credit Union! "Dogma" from Pro Wrestling Magic follows the final out. One ticket gets you in for both.

Tickets for tonight's postponement can be exchanged for any future home game in 2025 at the Wellpoint Field at Hinchliffe Stadium box office with proof of purchase.

