Friday's NY Boulders Game Postponed

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' 2025 regular season Frontier League opener against the Lake Erie Crushers has again been postponed due to continuing rain throughout the lower Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. The game will only be made up later in the season if there are postseason implications at stake.

The Boulders and Crushers will now open the season with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10th, playing two 7-inning games. First pitch of Game One is slated for 6pm EDT, with the previously scheduled Drone Show taking place before the start of Game

Two. Tickets marked May 8th and 9th will be honored at Clover Stadium on Saturday. Gates will open for fans at 4:30pm.

Per club policy, tickets from the two rainouts may be exchanged for a future 2025 regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets are good for one full calendar year from the date of postponement.

NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.







