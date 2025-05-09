Thunderbolts Complete Comeback with Walk-off Win
May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - Christian Kuzemka's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning completed a come-from-behind victory for the ThunderBolts as they defeated the Washington Wild Things 9-8 in the home opener at Ozinga Field Friday night.
The Bolts (1-1) jumped on the scoreboard early, getting an RBI single from Jose Curpa in the bottom of the second inning, but the lead was short-lived. Washington (0-1) scored four unanswered runs, including two on an Andrew Czech home run.
Windy City clawed back, getting a two-run homer from Kuzemka in the fifth, but they trailed 6-4 at the start of the eighth inning. That's when the Wild Things appeared to put the game away. They loaded the bases on three straight walks and got back-to-back RBI groundouts to extend the lead to 8-4.
Michael Sandle tightened the contest in the bottom of the frame, whacking a three-run homer, his first as a ThunderBolt, to pull the team within one. In the bottom of the ninth, the Bolts loaded the bases with two outs and Kyle Harbison coaxed a walk to tie the score at nine.
Washington didn't score in their half of the tenth and the ThunderBolts came through. Oscar Serratos advanced the tiebreaker runner to third base on a groundout and Kuzemka delivered the game-winning flyout to left field, completing the comeback.
Trevin Reynolds (1-0) pitched three shutout innings out of the bullpen for the win in his first appearance in nearly two years. Jacob McCaskey allowed the winning run to score and took the loss.
Game Two of the series is set for Saturday night as Aaron Evers of the ThunderBolts and Ivan Oviedo of the Wild Things make their season debuts on the mound. It's Harry Potter Night at Ozinga Field with a postgame fireworks show. First pitch is slated for 6:05 and fans not in attendance can find broadcast details at wcthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Thunderbolts Complete Comeback with Walk-off Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Otters Fall in Heartbreaking Opening Day - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Walked-off in 10 in Season Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Fall in Inaugural Season Opener - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Stun Otters with Ninth-Inning Rally - Gateway Grizzlies
- Complete Effort Guides Titans to Opening Day Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Boomers Shut out at Joliet - Schaumburg Boomers
- Rox Road Opener Update - Brockton Rox
- Friday's NY Boulders Game Postponed - New York Boulders
- Rain Cancels Friday's Game against Boulders, Crushers to Play Doubleheader Saturday - Lake Erie Crushers
- Crushers Games to be Aired Live on Rock Entertainment Sports Network with New Look Broadcast Crew - Lake Erie Crushers
- May 9th Game vs. Trois-Rivières Aigles Postponed; Rescheduled as Sunday Doubleheader - Sussex County Miners
- Jackals Opener Postponed Due to Rain - New Jersey Jackals
- Mud Monsters Mash in Historic Inaugural Bash - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Thunderbolts Complete Comeback with Walk-off Win
- ThunderBolts Drop Opener on Late Comeback
- Another Bolt to the Twins as Will Armbruester Moves to Minnesota
- Super Mega Fireworks Night Moves to Friday as Part of an August That Features Swiftie, Country and Elvis Nights
- Eleven Game Homestand in July Features Superheros, Camping Out, Christmas and Jimmy Buffett Night