Rain Cancels Friday's Game against Boulders, Crushers to Play Doubleheader Saturday

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - May 9, 2025 - Once again, the Lake Erie Crushers Opening Day matchup against the New York Boulders has been postponed due to rain.

As of now, the game has been cancelled, but it will be made up in the future only if there are Frontier League standings implications that come into play.

The Crushers and Boulders look to kick off the 2025 season tomorrow, May 10th starting at 6:00pm EDT, which will be the first game of a doubleheader. The second game will follow the first. Jack Eisenbarger is slated to pitch game one, and former big leaguer Brandyn Sittinger is set to make his Crushers debut in game two.







