Rox Revival Kicks off with Opening Weekend this Friday to Sunday; Jim Rice to Throw First Pitch Saturday
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Brockton Rox News Release
Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox return from a season-opening road trip on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. to lift the curtain on the home slate of their revival season at Campanelli Stadium. The Opening Weekend series against the New York Boulders is packed with giveaways, fireworks, and a special appearance by Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice, part-owner of your Brockton Rox.
The festivities begin well before first pitch on Friday with a Rox Opening Day Block Party on Feinberg Way in front of the stadium from 5-7 p.m. The Block Party will feature face painters, food trucks, a photobooth, and a DJ. Once gates open, the first 1,000 Rox rooters will receive an exclusive "Revival Season" t-shirt, courtesy of Eastern Bank, a proud supporter of the Rox. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch at 7 p.m. After the final out on Friday, the sky over the City of Champions will be illuminated by a spectacular fireworks show!
The fun continues Saturday, Red Sox legend Jim Rice will throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans on the concourse. The Rox will also celebrate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) Night. Area students will display their work on the concourse and a postgame drone show will light up the sky. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early to witness all the first pitch festivities with Jim Rice!
Sunday brings the first "Family Funday Sunday" to Campanelli Stadium with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch. Kids eat free at the concession stands and will be able to meet the team for a post-game autograph session after the final out. This season at the Rox, one lucky fan will win two tickets to a Red Sox game every night. Fans can enter to win Red Sox tickets at the customer service tent behind home plate. Plus, after every Rox home game this season, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players.
As a special offer to commemorate this exciting weekend, a special ticket package is available. Fans can receive 4 tickets to ANY opening weekend game with 4 soda or water vouchers for just $40, a $35 savings! Enter code REVIVAL when purchasing tickets online to secure the deal and get ready to Rox! Offer is valid for any Opening Weekend game, May 16 to 18.
The team is excited to welcome fans for these games and many more special events throughout the season. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.
Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025
- It's a Sonny Day in Kinston: Fauci's Six Scoreless Lead Jackals to First Win of 2025 over Down East - New Jersey Jackals
- Bird Dawgs Come up Short against New Jersey - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Schaumburg Runs Away from ThunderBolts in Middle Game Defeat - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Score Early and Often in Matinee Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Reeves Shines in Y'alls First Win - Florence Y'alls
- Rox Revival Kicks off with Opening Weekend this Friday to Sunday; Jim Rice to Throw First Pitch Saturday - Brockton Rox
- Boulders Still Winless to Start 2025 - New York Boulders
- ValleyCats and Boulders Postponed on Wednesday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- NY Boulders vs Tri-City May 14 Rained Out - New York Boulders
- May 14th Game Postponed: Rescheduled for a Thursday Doubleheader - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters' Rally Falls Short against Visiting Gateway - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Blast off in Fifth Inning to Beat Mud Monsters - Gateway Grizzlies
- Otters Battle Back, Fall Short in Extras - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brockton Rox Stories
- Rox Revival Kicks off with Opening Weekend this Friday to Sunday; Jim Rice to Throw First Pitch Saturday
- Rox Road Opener Update
- Brockton Rox to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Saturday, June 21
- Brockton Rox Announce Five-Year Pouring Rights Partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast
- Brockton Rox Announce Seasonal Hiring Opportunities