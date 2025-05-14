Rox Revival Kicks off with Opening Weekend this Friday to Sunday; Jim Rice to Throw First Pitch Saturday

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox return from a season-opening road trip on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. to lift the curtain on the home slate of their revival season at Campanelli Stadium. The Opening Weekend series against the New York Boulders is packed with giveaways, fireworks, and a special appearance by Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice, part-owner of your Brockton Rox.

The festivities begin well before first pitch on Friday with a Rox Opening Day Block Party on Feinberg Way in front of the stadium from 5-7 p.m. The Block Party will feature face painters, food trucks, a photobooth, and a DJ. Once gates open, the first 1,000 Rox rooters will receive an exclusive "Revival Season" t-shirt, courtesy of Eastern Bank, a proud supporter of the Rox. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch at 7 p.m. After the final out on Friday, the sky over the City of Champions will be illuminated by a spectacular fireworks show!

The fun continues Saturday, Red Sox legend Jim Rice will throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans on the concourse. The Rox will also celebrate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) Night. Area students will display their work on the concourse and a postgame drone show will light up the sky. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early to witness all the first pitch festivities with Jim Rice!

Sunday brings the first "Family Funday Sunday" to Campanelli Stadium with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch. Kids eat free at the concession stands and will be able to meet the team for a post-game autograph session after the final out. This season at the Rox, one lucky fan will win two tickets to a Red Sox game every night. Fans can enter to win Red Sox tickets at the customer service tent behind home plate. Plus, after every Rox home game this season, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players.

As a special offer to commemorate this exciting weekend, a special ticket package is available. Fans can receive 4 tickets to ANY opening weekend game with 4 soda or water vouchers for just $40, a $35 savings! Enter code REVIVAL when purchasing tickets online to secure the deal and get ready to Rox! Offer is valid for any Opening Weekend game, May 16 to 18.

The team is excited to welcome fans for these games and many more special events throughout the season. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.